Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 10,423 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $198,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,293,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,569,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Monday, December 28th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 500 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $11,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 45,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $949,050.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 25,000 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $486,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 62,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $988,152.00.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Humanigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Humanigen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,320,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HGEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Humanigen in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Securities started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.