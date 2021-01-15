BASIC Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, BASIC has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One BASIC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market cap of $22.71 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00037028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00113520 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00064576 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00255218 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00060667 BTC.

BASIC Token Profile

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . The official website for BASIC is basic.finance

BASIC Token Trading

BASIC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

