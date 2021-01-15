Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 7th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00.
Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 611,483 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.
Dropbox Company Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.
