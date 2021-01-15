Bart Volkmer Sells 10,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bart Volkmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $205,800.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $187,600.00.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.64 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,896,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 611,483 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Dropbox by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dropbox by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Dropbox by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Dropbox by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

