Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

NYSE GOLD traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company had a trading volume of 928,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,850,820. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.