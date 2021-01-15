Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has C$40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$43.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

ABX stock opened at C$29.91 on Monday. Barrick Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of C$53.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw purchased 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

