Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3177953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price target on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$52.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw acquired 53,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,721,424.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

