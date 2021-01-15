Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 121.5% from the December 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:BGH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 68,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,441. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,937. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

