Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALFVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ALFVY stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

