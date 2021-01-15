Barclays Raises BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $850.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $743.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $716.12 and its 200 day moving average is $624.97. The stock has a market cap of $113.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after buying an additional 2,388,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,305,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,953,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,101,108,000 after purchasing an additional 47,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 10.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 804,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,359,000 after purchasing an additional 77,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 671,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $378,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

