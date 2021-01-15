Barclays Increases CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $215.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price target upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group stock opened at $194.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day moving average is $170.76. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total transaction of $693,092.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in CME Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in CME Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in CME Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CME Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

