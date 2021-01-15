Baozun Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 5,520 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,240% compared to the average daily volume of 412 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,919. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Baozun has a 52-week low of $22.19 and a 52-week high of $47.51.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

