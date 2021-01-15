Bank of America Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $175.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $165.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.13. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $16,961,036.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 129,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 612,197 shares of company stock worth $73,078,956.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

