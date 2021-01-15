Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,275,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 3,514,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,751.0 days.
BMDPF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.15.
About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
