Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,275,100 shares, a decrease of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 3,514,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22,751.0 days.

BMDPF stock remained flat at $$1.36 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.15.

About Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Wealth Management, and Banca Widiba SpA segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and financial and non-financial services to private banking customers; electronic payment services; wealth management and financial planning services; consultancy on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

