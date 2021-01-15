B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Up to $35.50

Shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.50, but opened at $37.21. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 906 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £40.74 million and a PE ratio of 29.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) Company Profile (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

