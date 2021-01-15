B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA)

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DRNA. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.54. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 5,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $139,798.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,264.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares in the company, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,064,698 shares of company stock worth $24,893,029. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

