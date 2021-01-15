B. Riley Lowers Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Neutral

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $138.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.13.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $63.14. 16,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,796. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,495,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,072,000 after purchasing an additional 577,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 504.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,232 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 123.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,060,000 after purchasing an additional 761,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 506.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,708,000 after purchasing an additional 727,354 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

