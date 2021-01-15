B. Riley Cuts The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $22.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

GPS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.79.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 45.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 1,845.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.