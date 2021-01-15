AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

AZZ traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 144,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.12 and a beta of 1.56.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AZZ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AZZ by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

