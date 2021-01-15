Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.55

Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXON) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.97. Axovant Sciences shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 862,317 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $353.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.21.

About Axovant Sciences (NASDAQ:AXON)

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

