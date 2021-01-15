Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.44.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,419.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,926 shares of company stock worth $1,924,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

