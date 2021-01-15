Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,003. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 22.66, a quick ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

