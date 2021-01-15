Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Shares Gap Up to $5.21

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.21, but opened at $5.88. Axcella Health shares last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a market cap of $207.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Axcella Health by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcella Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.