Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.32-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $120-120 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.27 million.Axcelis Technologies also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.32 EPS.

ACLS stock opened at $37.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

