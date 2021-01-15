Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised Axcelis Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.86.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.05. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 24,616 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

