Avondale Wealth Management Purchases New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 123.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3,698.3% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 38.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.35. 64,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,917,464. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

