Avondale Wealth Management Increases Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Dropbox comprises approximately 0.6% of Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DBX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,551,000 after buying an additional 1,716,070 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,024,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,703,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,808,000 after buying an additional 959,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,117,000 after buying an additional 936,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $233,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $38,043.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,303 shares of company stock worth $895,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.14. 293,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,512. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 119.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2019, it had approximately 600 million registered users across 180 countries.

