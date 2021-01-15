Avondale Wealth Management Has $7.24 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 8.4% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.30. 543,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,541,916. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

