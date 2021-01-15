Avondale Wealth Management Has $65,000 Stock Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 481.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 29,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,866. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $64.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 19.63 and a quick ratio of 19.63.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

