Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, S&P Equity Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.15.

Shares of AVY stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.05. 6,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,682. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.90. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $164.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.58%.

In other news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth $51,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 133.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

