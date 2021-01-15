AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives $171.81 Average Price Target from Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.81.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.49. 780,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,073. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.97. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

