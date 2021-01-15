Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Autoneum stock remained flat at $$122.85 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85.
About Autoneum
