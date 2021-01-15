Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Autoneum stock remained flat at $$122.85 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $115.10 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.85.

Get Autoneum alerts:

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automotive market. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine encapsulations, engine top covers, hoodliners, battery covers, fender insulators, water box shields, and outer dashes and other body-mounted absorbers; and interior floor products comprising inner dashes, non-woven carpets, tufted carpets, spacers and crash pads, and floor insulators and mats.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.