Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $102,558.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ADP stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.
About Automatic Data Processing
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
