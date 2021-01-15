Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells $102,558.00 in Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ADP stock opened at $161.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

