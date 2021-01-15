Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $275.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.09.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $311.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.24, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.62. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $321.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

