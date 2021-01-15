Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.74

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 20609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

