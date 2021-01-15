Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 987 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 378,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,627 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 68,521 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. The stock had a trading volume of 134,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,216. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

