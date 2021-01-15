Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 102.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 49.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 75.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 113.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $609,182.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,614,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,601,239.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 494,076 shares of company stock valued at $54,870,470. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.18. 639,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,893,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $178.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.10.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.