Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $530,000 Position in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Riot Blockchain were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIOT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the third quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $3.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Jason Les sold 68,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $505,530.00. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.91. 791,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,501,188. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 276.54% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on building, supporting, and operating Blockchain technologies ecosystem. It is involved in digital currency mining operation, which utilizes specialized computers that generate digital currency primarily bitcoin. The company also holds interests in various activities, including purchasing and selling digital currencies; provides accounting, audit, and verification services for blockchain based assets, such as cryptocurrencies; and develops TessPay, a payments ecosystem for component and sub-component supply chain settlement solution, as well as other blockchain solutions for telecommunications companies.

