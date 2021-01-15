Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.79. 152,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,543. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

