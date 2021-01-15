Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 135 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,146,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 468,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $281.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,166. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.12. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $168.40 and a one year high of $287.42.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

