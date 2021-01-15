Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Sells 4,697 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,697 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises approximately 2.1% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,102 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,156 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,266,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares during the period. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.5% during the third quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 913,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,230,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the period.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 14,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,541,545.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,811.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $572,582.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,107.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,229 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $125.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.38. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of -321.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

