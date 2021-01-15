Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys Shares of 52,036 Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,356,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,197,000 after purchasing an additional 274,022 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 5,696 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 124,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,475,547. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.65. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

