Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUPH. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.