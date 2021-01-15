AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. AuraSource has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.65.

AuraSource Company Profile

AuraSource, Inc focuses on developing and implementing clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through two divisions, AuraMetal and AuraMoto. The company's core technology includes physical separation, hydrometallurgical, and pyrometallurgy processes. Its AuraMetal is a process based on grinding and separation technologies that separate minerals from other ores; and AuraMoto focuses on sourcing various vendors and customers in the automotive industry.

