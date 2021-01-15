AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ARAO opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. AuraSource has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.65.
AuraSource Company Profile
