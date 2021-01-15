AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Raised by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.8% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in AT&T by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 165,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 91,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 73,053 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Shares of T opened at $29.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $208.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.