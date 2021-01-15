Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Atlas stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,023. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. Atlas has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Atlas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 2.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Atlas by 52.9% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,028,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 355,900 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas by 50.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 489,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 163,237 shares during the period. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

