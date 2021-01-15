Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Short Interest Down 30.4% in December

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the December 15th total of 286,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ACBI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

