Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Given New C$0.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.25 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price objective on Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.29.

Get Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) alerts:

TSE ATH traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,615. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market cap of C$119.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. Athabasca Oil Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$125.82 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Athabasca Oil Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.