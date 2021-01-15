Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Gap Up to $14.27

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.27, but opened at $16.50. Atento shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $247.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $352.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.10 million. Atento had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atento S.A. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

