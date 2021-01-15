ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) (TSE:ACO.X) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 354875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$36.89.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.20.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$38.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,591.93. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,165,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,006,990,811.74.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.X.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACO.X)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

