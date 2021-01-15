Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.73

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.73 and last traded at C$4.73, with a volume of 165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.65.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of C$656.17 million and a P/E ratio of 17.34.

About Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

